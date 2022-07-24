Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ gains

Australian shares were expected to start the week lower, tracking losses on Wall Street from Friday, while firm commodity prices were set to boost export-reliant mining stocks, thereby capping losses.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, an 106.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.04% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% by 2223 GMT.

