Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ flat

May 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as investors continue to remain cautious amid growth worries and signs of stress at another U.S. regional bank.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 32.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 0.1% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

