Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ flat

March 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open significantly lower on Tuesday, as persistent concerns over fallout from the collapse of U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank dented investor sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 1.9%, a 134.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was broadly flat in early trade.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Leslie Adler)

