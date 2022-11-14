Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ flat

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Tuesday as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about plans for interest rate hikes, while local energy stocks might track oil prices lower.

The local share price index futures fell about 0.5%, a 35.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.2% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged at 11,231.76 points in early trade. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.