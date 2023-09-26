Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ falls

News & Insights

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, likely dragged down by heavyweight mining stocks as iron ore prices dipped, while persistent worries of higher for longer interest rates continued to dent risk sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 7.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% in early trade.

