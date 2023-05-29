Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ falls

May 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday, as positive sentiment faded after a handful of Republican U.S. lawmakers said they would oppose a deal to raise the United States' $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, signaling more hurdles ahead.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 6.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Monday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade.

