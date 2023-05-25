News & Insights

Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ falls

May 25, 2023 — 06:36 pm EDT

May 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open marginally lower on Friday, with commodity and energy stocks set to drop on weak prices, while investors closely watch progress on U.S. debt ceiling talks ahead of a default deadline.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 11.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.1% lower on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.1% in early trade.

