Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ falls

March 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to fall on Friday, with local mining stocks likely tracking weak iron ore prices while hawkish remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve chair may further dent sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, an 18.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.7% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11,556.36 in early trade.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

