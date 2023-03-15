Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ falls

March 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to slump at open on Thursday, likely dragged down by local energy stocks on plunging oil prices, while local tech stocks might come under pressure from a weaker Wall Street close overnight.

The local share price index futures fell 1.6%, a 123.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% in early trade.

