Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ falls

March 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Monday, tracking a sharp selloff on Wall Street last week following the failure of a U.S. startup-focused bank and strong February employment data.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 35.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 2.3% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.1% in early trade.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

