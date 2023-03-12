Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ falls

March 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Monday, tracking a sharp selloff on Wall Street last week following the failure of a U.S. startup-focused bank and strong February employment data.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.1% in early trade.
(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
