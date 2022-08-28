Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ falls

Australian shares were set to open lower on Monday as risk appetite declined on the back of a negative finish in U.S. stocks on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated a hawkish tone to battling inflation.

The local share price index futures fell 2.6%, a 182.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.8% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 11552.58 points in early trading.

