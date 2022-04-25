Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ falls

Australian shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday as global markets tumble on concerns of interest rate hikes and commodity prices drop on fears of tightening COVID-19 restrictions in China.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 175.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.6% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 11,860.81 in early trading.

