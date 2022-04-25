Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ falls

April 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday as global markets tumble on concerns of interest rate hikes and commodity prices drop on fears of tightening COVID-19 restrictions in China.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 11,860.81 in early trading.
