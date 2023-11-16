Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ down

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open slightly lower on Friday as commodity stocks could drag on weak prices, while risk sentiment will likely remain under pressure as strong domestic economic data increases the potential of hawkish monetary policy.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 15.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.7% lower on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade.

