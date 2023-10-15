Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ down

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday as conflict in the Middle East pushes risk-averse investors away from equities, with volatility in oil prices threatening inflation and monetary policy outlook.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 1.4% in the last week.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade.

