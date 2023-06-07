Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ down

June 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open slightly lower on Thursday, a day after data showed the country's economy grew at the weakest pace in 1-1/2 years in the last quarter.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 1.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade.

