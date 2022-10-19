Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ dips

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, while a fall in iron ore and copper prices are likely to push mining stocks down.

The local share price index futures fell 0.7%, a 56.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.02% to 10,914.82 points in early trade.

