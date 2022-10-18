Australia shares likely to open lower, NZ dips

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, even as major Wall Street indexes closed higher overnight, with weaker iron ore and copper prices likely to drag heavyweight mining stocks down.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 26.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.7% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.04% to 10,842.88 points in early trade. (Reporting by Anan Ashraf in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Anan.Ashraf@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

