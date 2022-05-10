Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ climbs

May 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open marginally lower on Wednesday as global markets remain volatile amid growing recession risks and a retreat in commodity prices on demand concerns due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 11,270.08 in early trade.
