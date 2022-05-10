Australia shares likely to open lower; NZ climbs

May 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open marginally lower on Wednesday as global markets remain volatile amid growing recession risks and a retreat in commodity prices on demand concerns due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 37.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 11,270.08 in early trade.

