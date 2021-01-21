Australia shares likely to open lower as investors take a breather

By Soumyajit Saha

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday following three consecutive sessions of gains, as market participants pause ahead of expected further U.S. stimulus and more domestic production results slated for next week.

The local share price index futures fell 0.27%, a 69.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.1% in early trade.

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

