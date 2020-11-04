Australia shares likely to open higher on Wall St rally, NZ rises

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open slightly higher on Thursday, taking leads from rallies on Wall Street as investors cheered the possibility of gridlock in the U.S. Congress that would make the Democratic agenda of more regulation unlikely.

U.S. President Donald Trump's win in the major battleground state of Florida early in the day led investors to believe Democratic Party control of Congress was not in the cards even if former Vice President Joe Biden winds up winning the White House.

The local share price index futures gained 0.15%, a 0.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended little changed on Wednesday after volatile trade.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% in early trade.

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang) ((Pranav.AK@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823270)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.