Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ up

September 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open marginally higher on Friday, even as strong U.S. economic data supported the view that more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve would be required to rein in inflation.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.2% lower on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.