Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ up

July 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, with commodity stocks expected to lead gains on China's stimulus pledge, while traders awaited local inflation data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's expected rate hike, both due later in the day.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 26.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.5% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade.

