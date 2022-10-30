Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ up

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday, tracking overnight gains on the Wall Street as investors await the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision due on Tuesday.

The local share price index futures rose 1.4%, a 82.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 11,179.1 points in early trade. (Reporting by Anan Ashraf in Bengaluru) ((Anan.Ashraf@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.