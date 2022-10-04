Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ up

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, likely extending gains from the previous session after the country's central bank surprised markets with a smaller-than-expected quarter-point interest rate hike.

The local share price index futures rose 1.6%, a 103.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark settled 3.8% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% to 11162.3 points in early trade.

