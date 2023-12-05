Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ slips

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday as investor sentiment lightened after the country's central bank kept interest rates on hold in its year-end monetary policy meeting, in-line with market expectations.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 42.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,337.51 points in early trade.

