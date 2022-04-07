Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ slips

April 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to climb on Friday, with gains in heavyweight gold stocks on rising bullion prices likely lifting the benchmark, while investors assess the prospect of central banks hiking interest rates globally to curb rampant inflation.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 14.2 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.63% lower on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2226 GMT.

