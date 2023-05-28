News & Insights

Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ rises

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

May 28, 2023 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open significantly higher on Monday, as U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a tentative deal to raise the federal government's debt ceiling, ending a months-long stalemate.

The local share price index futures rose 1%, a 90.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.5% last week.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trade.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington) ((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.