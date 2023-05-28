Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ rises

May 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open significantly higher on Monday, as U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a tentative deal to raise the federal government's debt ceiling, ending a months-long stalemate.
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trade.
