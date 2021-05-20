Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ rises

May 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session following upbeat domestic employment data, and tracking a rebound on Wall Street buoyed by gains in technology stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 22.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had its best day in nearly two weeks on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 12,459.44 in early trade.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.