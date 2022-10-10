Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ rises

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to gain at the open on Tuesday, with higher iron ore and copper prices likely to benefit mining stocks, while a weaker overnight session on the Nasdaq is expected to hurt domestic technology stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 15.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.4% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trade.

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

