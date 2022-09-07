Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ rises

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise on Thursday, following a sharp-sell-off, driven higher by technology and financial stocks tracking Wall Street peers overnight.

The local share price index futures rose about 0.4%, a 22.7 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell about 1.4% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trade.

