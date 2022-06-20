Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ rises

June 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking a rebound in European stocks, while higher oil prices are expected to aid local energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 45.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.64% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 10601.17 points by 2233 GMT.

