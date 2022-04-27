Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ rises

US Markets
Australian shares are expected to open higher on Thursday, rebounding after three straight sessions of sharp losses with encouragement from a recovery in commodity prices on easing fears of China's COVID-19 lockdowns, and upbeat U.S. tech earnings.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 23.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 11,750.86 in early trade.

