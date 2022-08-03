Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ gains

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Thursday with domestic technology stocks likely to follow an overnight rally by their U.S. peers, while miners were expected to drag on the benchmark on woes from China's property sector crises.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 65.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 11,753.27 by 2223 GMT.

