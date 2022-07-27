Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ gains

Australian shares were set to open higher on Thursday, tracking a Wall Street rally after the U.S Federal Reserve pushed back on recession fears following an expected 75-basis-point rate hike, while miners were likely to record gains on higher commodity prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.77%, a 48.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.23% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9% by 2221 GMT.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)

