Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ gains

Australian shares were expected to open higher on Monday, tracking a strong lead from Wall Street, while higher oil and iron ore prices will likely aid local commodity stocks, with surging inflation and accompanying interest rate hikes dominating investor sentiments.

Local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 34.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.9% on Friday

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.5% at 11,219.75 points by 2216 GMT. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

