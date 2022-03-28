Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ gains

March 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Tuesday, likely helped by gains in mining and financial equities, while a drop in oil and gold prices could cap gains on the benchmark.

The local share price index futures rose around 0.5%, at a 2.6 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose about 0.1% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

