Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ falls

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

January 22, 2023 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Monday, with local miners likely to track strong iron ore prices and energy stocks which may benefit from firm crude prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 24.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% by 2119 GMT. (Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Chris Reese) ((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

