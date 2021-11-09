Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ falls

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

Australian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday, recovering ground lost in the previous two sessions, even as Wall Street slid overnight as profit-taking and concerns over inflation fueled a broad sell-off.

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday, recovering ground lost in the previous two sessions, even as Wall Street slid overnight as profit-taking and concerns over inflation fueled a broad sell-off.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 5.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.24% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% in early trade.

(Reporting by Dhriti Garg in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Dhriti.Garg@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters