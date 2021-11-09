Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ falls

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday, recovering ground lost in the previous two sessions, even as Wall Street slid overnight as profit-taking and concerns over inflation fueled a broad sell-off.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 5.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.24% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% in early trade.

