Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ edges up

Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, and are on track to end the week in the black, bolstered by global risk sentiment and local blue-chip miners likely benefiting from a surge in iron ore and copper prices.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 18.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost half a percent on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained marginally in early trade on Friday.

