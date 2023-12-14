News & Insights

US Markets

Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ drops

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

December 14, 2023 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Friday, as investor sentiment remained high after employment figures released on the previous day showed signs of a loosening labour market and the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at possible interest rate cuts in 2024.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 68.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.6% on Thursday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.