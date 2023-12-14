Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ drops

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open higher on Friday, as investor sentiment remained high after employment figures released on the previous day showed signs of a loosening labour market and the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at possible interest rate cuts in 2024.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 68.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.6% on Thursday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade.

