Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ down

March 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to open higher on Thursday, with miners and gold stocks potentially gaining on strong commodity prices while investors digest the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates steady in the world's largest economy.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 48.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade.

