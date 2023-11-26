Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ down

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday, with soaring iron ore prices likely to lift local mining stocks, while investors await new inflation data this week to guide their expectations on rate decision of the country's central bank.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 38.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade.

