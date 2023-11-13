Australia shares likely to open higher; NZ down

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Tuesday, as surging prices will likely lift local commodity stocks, while investors focused on U.S. inflation data for further clues regarding interest rates.

The local share price index futures rose 1%, a 79.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% in early trade.

