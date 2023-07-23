News & Insights

US Markets

Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ down

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

July 23, 2023 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of crucial second-quarter local inflation data due on Wednesday, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the week.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 13.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ticked 0.1% higher last week.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft) ((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.