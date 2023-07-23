Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ down

July 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of crucial second-quarter local inflation data due on Wednesday, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the week.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 13.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ticked 0.1% higher last week.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft) ((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.