Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ down

July 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of crucial second-quarter local inflation data due on Wednesday, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the week.
The local share price index futures
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade.
(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft) ((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets
[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.