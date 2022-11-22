Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ down

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares may open higher on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting minutes due later in the global day for clues on U.S. interest rates, even as the Reserve Bank of Australia's governor warned of more hikes.

The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, a 73.7 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,394.18 points in early trade.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand in a meeting later in the day is expected to hike rates by 75 basis points for the first time ever to tame multi-decade high inflation, ramping up the speed of its already-aggressive monetary tightening cycle, a Reuters poll found. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

