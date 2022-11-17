Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ down

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Friday, as investors took a cautious stance after forecast-beating local jobs data and hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official raised fears of further monitory policy tightening.

The local share price index futures rose about 0.084%, a 26.3 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 11,252.69 in early trade.

