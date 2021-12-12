Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ down

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise at Monday's open following a strong Wall Street session on Friday, while an expected rise in bullion and oil prices is likely to aid the sentiment further.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 12.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12,832.05 in early trade. (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis) ((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.