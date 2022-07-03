Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ climbs

July 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open significantly higher on Monday after falling for three consecutive sessions, as investors wait for another 50 basis point rate hike by Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday.

The local share price index futures rose 1.5%, a 5.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.4% lower on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% in early trade.

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

