Australia shares likely to open higher; New Zealand falls

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday even as a robust jobs report did little to alter the market view on rate cuts in the United States, while domestic investors monitor local data points for clues on the future of monetary policy.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 30.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Friday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade.

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter) ((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.