Australia shares likely to open higher: NZ rises

July 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to start the week higher, boosted by financial and technology stocks as investors globally weigh the prospects of reduced interest rate hike expectations and strong U.S. economic data.

The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, a 46.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Friday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose nearly 0.5% in early trade.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

